OPENED by Ashley Sicolo, the grandson of John Sicolo who ran the legendary TJs nightclub, El Siecos has earned a positive reputation in Newport.

Following 15 months of growing popularity, El Siecos is set to move to a bigger and better unit next month.

El Siecos, on Newport’s High Street, will be re-located to the former Musique Lounge, next door to Tiny Rebel on Newport’s Market Street.

(The unit was formerly occupied by Musique Lounge)

The bigger unit will mean more room for music lovers to dance and a more comfortable spacious environment, with two rooms of music.

El Siecos has made a name for itself in the 15 months of it being open on Newport’s High Street, even being included in South Wales Argus’ ‘Top Five’ Newport live music venues.

Owner Ashley Sicolo said: “El Siecos has meant new friendships.

“All my customers know what I’m like with swapping and changing things. I like to move with the clientele and a new venue is what’s needed.

“Off the top of my head I’d say the unit has 350 capacity spaced over two floors, so on weekends we’ll have two rooms of music.

“It’s progression for all of us at El Siecos; we’ll have a room available seven days of the week with a curfew on weekends, as our main focus is being a club.”

(Inside where El Siecos is currently based)

The two rooms available in the new unit will mean El Siecos can play different genres of music but Mr Sicolo said they will ‘mould it to our customers.’

Regulars of El Siecos took to social media with excitement about the news, with many joking about whether the new unit will include air conditioning.

“I’ll keep them guessing,” laughed Mr Sicolo.

“The new venue has a lot more room than the other!”

Mr Sicolo also confirmed that the popular Cocktail Bra – an assortment of bras left behind by customers as an ongoing joke – will be coming to the new venue.

READ MORE:

El Siecos will continue to be based in its High Street unit until the new venue is ready – the launch party for the Market Street premises, with DJing by Ashley Sicolo on one floor and Adam Prosser on the other, will be Friday September 20.

The move will also mean there will be part-time vacancies – for weekends only as they already have a full-time team – at El Siecos.

“From 200 Club [which closed in 2013] to the two attempts at El Siecos I think I’ve finally got it right,” added Mr Sicolo.

“I have great customers and great staff – old and new – who have worked so hard with me to help me with my vision.

“Thanks for your loyalty and all the laughs – all our work is finally paying off!

“I think my grandfather would be proud, I hope so anyway. He is – and always will be – my hero.”

(Fun at TJs in 1993)

You can follow El Siecos progress on Facebook at facebook.com/El-Siecos-205190543723130/