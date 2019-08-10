A NEWPORT nurse has quit her job and is set to start a new career helping others lose weight after her own incredible journey.

Julie Ashford, 54, from Bettws, lost six stone in nine months after attending her local Slimming World group.

After her weight loss, Ms Ashford is now launching her own Slimming World group at Greenlawn Sports and Social Club in New Inn.

Ms Ashford had struggled with her weight from a young age and at her biggest was a size 22.

She had been was dependant on a lot of medication for high blood pressure and asthma due to her weight, and she struggled to walk any sort of distance and just day to day duties as a nurse were very tiring for her.

She is now completely medication free, has taken up cycling and can now walk long distances - even climbing Pen Y Fan - and has dropped to a size 12.

Mrs Ashford said: "Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate.

"Food optimising with slimming world allows you to enjoy things like pasta, rice, potatoes and meat.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost almost 6 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant Nicole and group at Rougemont School.

"Slimming World has given me a whole new group of friends and that's what has kept me going on my journey.

(Julie Ashford has now taken up cycling after her incredible weight loss journey. Picture: Julie Ashford.)

"As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey and it has got me to where I am today.

"That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun. I am really looking forward to helping others change their lives, no matter how much you have to lose nothing is impossible with slimming world and that's exactly what I love about it."

Ms Ashford's group will start on Monday, August 26.