A ROAD is closed in Newport due to a fallen tree.
Gwent Police, from the Alway ward of Newport, have issued a warning as a tree has fallen down on Meadows Road, near Motorpoint Newport.
Newport City Council have been contacted.
Gwent Police's Alway officers have said: "We'll update you once the road is re-opened."