CALDICOT town centre (CTC) has been shortlisted for a Great British High Street award.

CTC has been shortlisted for a Rising Star Award in the 2019 Great British High Street Awards – 28 high streets made the shortlist, seven of which are in Wales - CTC is the only one shortlisted in the Gwent region.

Following six years of work to improve the area, including regular events, this was the first year that Caldicot Town Team (CTT) have applied.

CTT director and volunteer, Aaron Reeks, said: “The news is amazing – it shows that volunteers work really does make a difference.

“We run many events throughout the year, including community events, family fun, street food festivals, Christmas events and our monthly market which has grown massively in size.

“In 2015 the monthly market had around four or five traders, now it regularly has 20+ traders with many of them coming to us, rather than us pursuing.”

The news follows £1.2 million being committed to CTC regeneration plans earlier this year.

The decision will be 80 per cent determined by judges who will visit CTC in the near future and 20 per cent determined by an online vote.

“I’m nervous about the judges visit,” added Mr Reeks.

“We’ve done a lot already, but our volunteers will be hard at work to keep making improvements, including working on our hanging baskets, general clean-up of shop fronts and improving the town centre.

“The winners get to go to an awards ceremony in London in November which would be amazing, but even if we don’t win making the shortlist just shows our work is recognised and appreciated.”

CTT has around 20 regular volunteers but this can increase to around 75 for big events, such as the annual Hoggin’ the Bridge motorbike ride.

“The group has three directors who help run it, but we’re all equal,” said Mr Reeks.

“All opinions are valid and we try to get all our volunteers involved.

“The online vote makes up a portion of the results, so please take a moment to vote and share the link.”

You can have cast your vote online at thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk/high-street-of-the-year-awards/rising-star-award-finalists