NEWPORT City Dogs Home have two fabulous little Chi's who would dearly love to be rehomed together this week.

The staff at the centre are looking for a five star home for Nacho (aged 5) and Salsa (aged 3).

(Five-year-old Nacho)

These two little ones have been signed over due to a difficult change of circumstances in their household.

Nacho and Salsa have settled into their luxury duplex at Newport City Dogs Home, they are being kennelled indoors in a purpose built 'pod' and are adored by the staff who they follow around like little shadows. Both have been seen by the vet and will be ready to leave the centre once Salsa has had her 'big girl's op' next week.

Nacho and Salsa are not 'typical lapdogs'. They have had a wonderful home-life previously and they would suit a household with dog-savvy children aged 8 or over, and lots of walks and adventures.

They have lived with four children, aged 14, 11, 9 and 2. Nacho loves being around the older children, and both dogs adored their little humans, but when the baby arrived Nacho did get a little anxious, so they would prefer not to live with young toddlers.

(Three-year-old Salsa)

They are not suitable for first time owners, but if think you could offer them a life full of fun and adventure and would like a fabulous little ready made dog family please contact the centre on 01633 290902, or pop in to Newport City Dogs Home. No appointment needed.