A CITY centre takeaway was broken into last night.

Ragtag Pizza, on Clarence Place in Newport, was broken into between 9.30pm on Friday (August 9) and 7.30am today (August 10) and CCTV has been passed onto the police.

The culprit smashed the window and targeted the till, taking the notes and pounds leaving only small change.

Employee, Gemma McDonald, said: “I locked up last night and this morning a nearby business called as the window was smashed.

“Police have the CCTV and are making enquires and the window has been temporarily boarded up.

“I was in a state when I first found out, then just really angry. It’s ridiculous, but business will go on as usual.”

Ragtag Pizza, which made South Wales Argus' Top Five Pizza Places in Newport - is owned by Matthew Evans who added: “I can’t believe it – I’m absolutely devastated.”

The pizza place has confirmed they will ensure no money is left in the till overnight.

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting log 0182 of 10/8/2019.

You can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.