NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn revealed that his side had to overcome a series of mishaps and blunders before claiming a 0-0 draw at Cambridge United.

County's pre-match food was not delivered, which meant they had to stop at Reading Services on the way to the Abbey Stadium and they arrived late.

Captain Joss Labadie was unable to hand in the team sheet at 1.45pm and Ryan Haynes, who travelled seperately, had to stand in for the skipper.

The left-back, signed from Shrewsbury Town this summer, led the team out and contested the coin toss before handing the armband to Labadie.

And, asked about the absence of Mark O’Brien, Flynn revealed it was “because there was a big admin error by the club. The wrong forms were lodged so last week’s suspension didn’t count and now he had to miss this one.

"I picked my team yesterday and I dropped Kyle Howkins. He [O'Brien] was starting.”

County were also forced to wear a new white kit because their change strips are yet to arrive from the manufacturers.

On the game itself, Flynn felt his side could have won but he was reasonably happy with a point in unseasonable wind and rain.

“I’m not too concerned," said the Exiles boss, whose side drew 2-2 at home to Mansfield Town in lst week's League Two opener.

"We played very well last Saturday and should have won and today we had the better chances in difficult conditions.

“You can see the boys were misjudging where the ball was landing, putting too much on a pass, not putting enough on a pass, so it did affect them.

"But we had the better chances and I think we should have had a penalty for a foul on Jamille (Matt) but I’m a little bit further away than the referee so I’m going to trust his judgement.

“We’re unbeaten at the minute, we’ve got two solid draws on the board so without being an exciting start to the season it’s a solid start to the season. We’ll play better and we might lose, but on a different day we win that game one or two-nil.”

