A SIX-YEAR-OLD cat is looking for a new home after getting over a bout of illness.

Garfield came into care with skin issues but that has now been resolved.

He's a friendly and affectionate lad but is quite shy and so he will need time to settle and come into his own.

He loves other cats, so he will be happiest in a home where there are other cats in the household. He can also be homed with older children.

Please contact Gwent Cat's Protection if you can open your heart and home to this gorgeous boy.

You can also contact Gwent Cats Protection for more information on the adoption process and the many cats and kittens available for homes.

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch