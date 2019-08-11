THE Gwent region is well-known for its sporting history, having produced countless sporting icons that are known worldwide.

Some of the best include the infamous Pontypool Front Row, athletics hero Christian Malcolm and Newbridge boxing legend Joe Calzaghe.

Gwent is littered with sporting grounds, standing proudly in the centre of their communities.

Here, we bring you some images of sporting grounds from the past 30 years.

(The new grandstand at Abertillery RFC looks fantastic after being built. Picture taken on October 22, 1992)

(An aerial view showing the size of Cwmbran Stadium on February 16, 1990)

(Trinant RFC has produced some great rugby players. Picture taken in September 1987)

(The image of the main stand at Somerton Park was taken on the day Newport County were wound up in the High Court. February 27, 1989)

(An aerial view of Spytty Park taken on August 18, 1992)

(Another aerial shot, this time from the Welfare Ground in Newbridge, taken on August 18, 1992)

(The trees pictured in front of Pontypool Park left fans annoyed in March 1984)

(Crowds packed out Newport Cricket Club on May 23, 1998 when Glamorgan played Derbyshire)

(Ebbw Vale Rugby Club's magnificent clubhouse in July 1988)