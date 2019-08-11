NOT even the heavy rainfall or wind deterred thousands of people from attending the popular Chepstow Show.

The annual event returned to the Chepstow Racecourse yesterday.

Here are some of the highlights:

(Members of the show. Picture: Christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

(Judging sheep. Picture: Christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

(Looking at local produce. Picture: Christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

(Man and dog. Picture: Christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

(Beautiful flowers. Picture: Christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)