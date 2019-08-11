Camera Centre UK, on Charles Street, is Newport’s oldest and only camera shop stocking everything a photographer could possibly need.

The family run and owned business - which also has a store in Cardiff - has been part of Newport city centre since the 60s but has recently undergone a refurbishment.

Employee, Ieuan Berry, said: “They have relaunched the Newport shop and made a new room for bags and tripods in a bid to increase footfall in the area.”

Manager, Joe Stevenson, added: “We’ve moved a lot of things around and essentially doubled the size of the shop, meaning we can hold twice as much stock as before.

“We are a family run business, who are passionate about photography, and our shop is suitable for all your photography needs.”

The shop is conveniently located in Newport city centre, just a stone throws away from Newport’s Friars Walk making it easy to reach by car of public transport.

Camera Centre UK is a premier stockist in leading worldwide photographic brands.

It offers binoculars, telescopes and optics, plus stocked on site printing, photo restoration, frames, passport photos, video to DVD transfers, lens repairs, batteries, memory cards and more – with student discount on all accessories and film.

They also offer 35mm film and 120 films – imported from Hong Kong and Japan – and film processing, along with part exchange welcomed on second hand equipment such as drones, tripods, and other video equipment

Camera Centre UK is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday. They also has an online store which offer free UK delivery, plus worldwide delivery.

Visit their website at