ROMANY Gypsies in Newport set up camp outside the Civic Centre on Friday (August 9) to protest against Newport City Council.
The protest is against the council's assertion that there are too many caravans on the Brickyard Lane site, near M4 Junction 27.
Romany Gypsies have lived on the site for 14 years, and the site is owed by Colleen Rogers – herself a Romany Gypsy.
The two parties will meet in court on Tuesday, August 13.
Here is a picture gallery of Friday's unusual protest. All photographs by Chris Tinsley (www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk).
