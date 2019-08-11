ROMANY Gypsies in Newport set up camp outside the Civic Centre on Friday (August 9) to protest against Newport City Council.

The protest is against the council's assertion that there are too many caravans on the Brickyard Lane site, near M4 Junction 27.

Romany Gypsies have lived on the site for 14 years, and the site is owed by Colleen Rogers – herself a Romany Gypsy.

The two parties will meet in court on Tuesday, August 13.

Here is a picture gallery of Friday's unusual protest. All photographs by Chris Tinsley (www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk).

Seagul on Good Horse during the peaceful protest at Newport Civic Centre by Gypsies from Brickyard Lane.

Baby Tobias on one of the horses at the protest.

Colleen Rogers at the Brickyard Lane camp.

Colleen Rogers with residents of the Brickyard Lane home in Newport.

Samson Price gives a thumbs-up at the protest.

Council officials talk to protesters outside Newport's Civic Centre.