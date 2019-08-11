HOUSHOLDS in Wales are more satisfied with the services and value they get from their water company than customers in England, a report by the Consumer Council for Water (CCWater) has found.

CCWater’s annual Water Matters survey shows that Wales continues to lead the way when it comes to customers being satisfied with the essential services water companies provide.

Phil Marshall, the deputy chief executive of CCWater, said: “Households in Wales have been consistently satisfied with many aspects of their water and sewerage services which is very pleasing, but there’s no room for complacency.

“Companies need to make every contact with their customers count and that’s an area that must improve in Wales. It can have a huge bearing on people’s overall perception of their water company.”

The report has also revealed that levels of trust in water companies remains higher for customers in Wales compared to those in England.