THIS was the aftermath of an early-morning crash on the A4048 this weekend.

The crash, involving one vehicle, happened at around 6.30am on Saturday between Blackwood and Tredegar.

The cause of the crash is not yet known but there were very wet conditions and the car ended on the roadside verge.

Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called.

A member of the public, who arrived not long after the incident and who sent us this photograph of the wrecked car, said there was a roughly 50-foot drop beyond the roadside fence, and that the car’s occupants had been “very lucky”.