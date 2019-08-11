TWO cars were badly damaged in a crash in Caldicot on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Newport Road near a set of traffic lights, outside the town's Co-op supermarket.

Photographs sent in by a member of the public show a red car with a badly-crumpled bonnet, and a silver or grey car with damage to the front wing.

The cause of the crash is not known, but Gwent Police attended the scene shortly after the crash.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was also called to the scene.

Debris was scattered across the road, and the airbags in the red car appear to have been set off by the crash.

Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were contacted for more information.