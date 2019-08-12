NATURAL beauty spots will be cleaned up across Wales again this year after the success of last year’s All Wales Beach Clean last year.

Community groups, schools and businesses from across the nation will be getting involved in cleaning up beaches, rivers and other waterways in a month-long campaign.

The initiative, launched last week, has been organised by Keep Wales Tidy in partnership with McDonald’s. It is called Marine Clean Cymru and will be taking place between Friday, September 20, and Sunday, October 20.

Events across Wales will be organised and available for people to join and to help preserve the marine nature. The events will be added to the Keep Wales Tidy website.

Eighty per cent of the litter in our waterways comes from land-based sources and poses a serious threat to the wildlife and environment.

Keep Wales Tidy’s chief executive Lesley Jones said: “We’re all responsible for the health of our oceans, so it’s crucial that we come together to make a real and lasting difference to our marine environment.

“Join us to work in partnership on this clean-up campaign and show how we’re caring for Wales and the wider world together.”

Volunteers from Keep Wales Tidy’s partners McDonald’s will also be joining the many clean ups.

Ron Mounsey, who owns and operates 16 restaurants in south Wales, said: “I’m delighted that McDonald’s is involved in this fantastic campaign for the second year. As a business we understand the important role that we play in making Wales a cleaner place for everyone and an enjoyable place to live, work and visit.

“We’re committed to playing our part in tackling litter and part of this is by supporting this campaign to clean up our local beaches and waterways. I look forward to seeing the difference that the events up and down the country will make to our local environment.”

Marine Clean Cymru has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.

To get involved for for more information, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website at