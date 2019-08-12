NEWPORT Bus have announced they will be rebranding some of its buses in support of this year's Cardiff Pride event.

Five of the company's buses operating between Newport and the capital have been redecorated with rainbow stripes.

As well as having these buses in service over the Pride event, one of the buses will be at Cardiff Pride with Newport Bus staff on board.

READ MORE:

A Newport Bus spokesman said: "Newport Bus are proud to support this year’s Cardiff Pride event by placing the iconic rainbow stripes onto five of our buses which are currently in service around Newport.

"Over the Pride weekend they will be in service taking customers to and from Cardiff to attend the Pride weekend.

"We will also be placing one of these vehicles into the Cardiff Pride parade with our staff on board supporting this amazing weekend.

"We have received great support for our new Rainbow vinyl from many on Social Media, which is also a great way of promoting and supporting this worthwhile event and the LGBT+ community."

Cardiff Pride takes place from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25.