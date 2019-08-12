GWENT Wildlife Trust (GWT) has arranged a number of Monday night films at Potters pub in Newport.

GWT’s Fundraising officer Rob Magee said: “Due to the popularity of last year’s open air cinema night we’re decided to screen four movies over four evenings this summer, on the roof terrace of one of Newport’s most well-known pubs. We’re showing a selection of films including the singalong versions of the classic musicals Mamma Mia!, sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and recent multi Oscar-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody.

“We invite people to join us to watch and sing-along to a recent hit movie or enjoy a classic comedy in the open air on the fabulous roof terrace, all in aid of a good cause.” Tickets £10, including a bag of popcorn.

The rooftop bar is open all evening for refreshments.

Dates of each film are:

Mamma Mia! - Monday, August 19

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Bank Holiday Monday, August 26

Bohemian Rhapsody – Monday, September 2

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – Monday, September 9

Showing times will vary.

