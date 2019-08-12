THERE was a lively turnout today (Sunday) for a family fun day event held in memory of Pontypool man Christopher Jones.

Mr Jones died in a garage explosion on July 22. His family believe he took his own life.

His cousin, Donna Sullivan, said Sunday's event was a fitting tribute to the "caring" Mr Jones.

"He was quiet but so funny," she said. "He would do anything for anyone."

The Olive Tree in Cwmbran hosted the fun day, and though there were occasional showers, outdoor activities like a barbecue and bouncy castle were unaffected.

The sound of laughter filled the air as the event's younger visitors played with mascots of their favourite superheroes and Disney characters.

(The mascot parade at the family fun day in memory of Christopher Jones. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Proceeds raised at the event will help cover the costs of Mr Jones' funeral, with Ms Sullivan saying that any additional funds raised would be donated to mental health awareness causes.

Mr Jones had been diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome and schizophrenia, and on more than one occasion had been admitted to the Talygarn mental health unit at Griffithstown's County Hospital.

Ms Sullivan said the family had "pulled together" to support each other in the wake of Mr Jones' death.

Sunday's event was a celebration of Mr Jones' life, and Ms Sullivan said she was "overwhelmed" by the turnout and the support of the local community.

"Everyone has been so generous – I can't put it into words," she said. "Everyone is so kind and understanding."

Raffle prizes – ranging from a tablet to a personal trainer session – had been donated by many local businesses, and Ms Sullivan thanked everyone who had contributed to making the day such a success.

