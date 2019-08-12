A PATIENT who last month failed to return to a Gwent hospital from authorised leave, remains at large.

Gwent Police have renewed an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ben Mead, 38, a patient at Llanarth Court Hospital, Abergavenny.

He left the hospital on Wednesday July 31 but has not returned.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, and of slim build, with medium length brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, a blue jumper and blue trainers.

"While Ben is not believed to be a risk to the public, if members of the public see Ben, please do not approach him but contact the police," says a Gwent Police statement.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to telephone gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 299 31/7/19. Alternatively, direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.