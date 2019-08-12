ARMED Police were called to a property in Newport in the early hours of Monday morning.

Residents reported the police entering an apartment block on Amber Close, just off Rodney Road, at about 2am.

Gwent Police officers remained at the property this morning.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Gwent Police assisted West Yorkshire Police to execute a warrant at an address in Newport this morning.

"This relates to an ongoing criminal investigation from the West Yorkshire area."

(The door of the apartment block in Amber Close following the police raid. Picture: Kevin Ward Media.)

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.