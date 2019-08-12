SCORES of children and parents joined in activities taking place at a Newport park as part of a national campaign to get more youngsters playing outdoors.

Tredegar Park was full of fun and laughter as Wales’ National Day for Play held a variety of activities - including water play, sports, arts and crafts and family play.

The event was organised by Newport City Council’s play development team and Flying Start, which provide play schemes and support for families in the Newport area.

(Thomas Smith, 7, on the water slide at the National Play event in Tredegar Park, Newport.)

(Golfing lesson for Cohen Murphy 4 at the National Play event in Tredegar Park, Newport.)

The day included several low-budget play ideas, such as a fairy liquid waterslide and a makeshift sandpit.

(Emilia Proctor 2 and Lucy Walker 4 in the sand pit at the National Play event in Tredegar Park, Newport.)

(Emilia Proctor 2 and Isabell Page 2 (R) in the sand pit at the National Play event in Tredegar Park, Newport.)

There were also appearances from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Dragons Rugby, Gwent Police and Newport Live.

(Artistic fun at the National Play event in Tredegar Park, Newport.)

For more information on Newport playschemes, visit newport.gov.uk