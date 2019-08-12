MANAGER Michael Flynn has told Newport County AFC fans not to attend tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup tie at Gillingham, urging them to save their money for Saturday’s league clash with Plymouth Argyle.

County have made the second round of the EFL Cup for the past two seasons but the competition does not offer the same financial rewards as the FA Cup.

And, while he insists that his team will be going for the win against the Gills, Flynn admits he will be resting several key men.

League Two is clearly the priority this season and the Exiles boss wants his players to be well rested for the visit of table-topping Argyle to Rodney Parade on Saturday.

Flynn also wants a bumper home crowd for that match with the visitors having already sold their allocation of 1,037 tickets.

To that end, he says supporters should not travel to Priestfield, and the former Gills player may not even be there himself.

“I will mix up the team and I might go and watch Plymouth against Leyton Orient,” said Flynn.

“I don’t know yet. I’ll have to think about that.”

Asked if he was taking the competition seriously, Flynn said: “No. I’m not taking it seriously. We’re going down on the day.

“There’s no competition money in there and I’ve got to concentrate on what’s important.

“I’ll always try to win, but it’s not something that I’m going to get het up over.”

What would he say to the fans who are planning to make the journey?

“I’d say stay at home. Save your money for the Plymouth game.

“I know how expensive it is to travel to away games and the league is our bread and butter.

“It would be fantastic if we can get close to sell-out on Saturday because there are going to be a lot of Plymouth fans there and we want to make sure we have plenty of support as well.”

Robbie Willmott (above) was one player who enjoyed plenty of exposure from last season’s run to the FA Cup fifth round and he’s more excited about tomorrow’s tie.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “I love playing against sides that are a league higher than us.

“There’s no pressure on us again, it’s on them. But we know what we’re going up against.

“It’s a Steve Evans side and he’s signed some really good players this window.

“You know what you’re going to get from his teams and from him on the touchline.

“I want to play every game,” added Willmott. “I feel really fit this year. I’ve worked so hard this summer and I’m probably fitter than I’ve ever been so I want to play as many games as possible.”

Gillingham manager Evans will also make changes after they were beaten at home by Burton Albion on Saturday.

“We will change it around for Tuesday,” he told KentOnline.

“That 11 won’t start. There can’t be wholesale changes because we haven’t got the squad, we’ve 17 or 18 first team players.

“We just need to settle down. The cup comes at a good time for us and we can get some bodies onto the pitch that we’ve wanted to get on and we can have a look at them.”