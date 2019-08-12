POLICE are still seeking information on the crash in Pontypool last Monday evening, in which 22-year-old Shane Thomas died.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash, which happened at around 7.45pm in Penywain Road, Wainfelin, Pontypool. He has been released on police bail.

The collision involved a white Renault Kangoo van - Mr Thomas, of Pontypool, was one of those inside - which collided with a parked vehicle.

Another occupant of the van was taken to the University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff, and has since been discharged.

Gwent Police are asking that any motorists who used the road on the evening of Monday August 5, at around 7.45pm, check any dash cam footage that may provide further information to help with the inquiry.

Officers particularly want to speak to the driver of a silver coloured Vauxhall Insignia which is believed to have been on Albion Road, Pontypool at around 6.30pm that evening, as they may have information which can assist with inquiries.

Anyone with any information, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101. Alternatively, direct message the force's Facebook or Twitter pages, quoting log number 500 of 5/8/19.