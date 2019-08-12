PAM Kelly is the new chief constable of Gwent Police.

Her appointment was confirmed by the Gwent Police and Crime Panel at a meeting at County Hall, Usk, today (Monday).

“Pam Kelly came through the selection process as an outstanding candidate," Gwent's police and crime commissioner (PCC), Jeff Cuthbert, said in a statement."Her knowledge, experience and commitment to the people of Gwent was demonstrated strongly.

"The Police and Crime Panel have agreed that she is the best candidate for the job and I would like to thank them for their support."

MORE NEWS:

Ch Con Kelly has served as temporary chief constable since the retirement of her predecessor, Julian Williams, in June.

She was announced as the PCC’s preferred candidate for the role in July.

“I am honoured that the recommendation to be chief constable by the [PCC] was endorsed by the Police and Crime Panel," Ch Con Kelly said following her appointment.

“Having lived all of my life in Wales, I am immensely proud to be able to lead a Welsh police force.

“Policing affects us all, and I don’t underestimate the responsibility I have to make sure we are there for the people that need us the most."

She stressed the importance of building strong partnerships to support Gwent's communities.

“I am confident that with the support of my officers and staff, we are very well placed to continue to deliver the service that our communities have rightly come to expect," she said. “We now need to build on what currently works and embrace a mind-set that explores new technologies and skills to take Gwent Police into the future."

She added: “I want Gwent officers to be proud of the service that we deliver together, I want the younger generations from all communities in Gwent to want to be part of this service, and I want our communities to have the confidence that we will be there when they need us most."

The new chief constable's term of appointment will be for a five-year period, at an annual salary of £142,689.