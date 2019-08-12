FORMER Swansea City star Wilfried Bony trained with Newport County AFC today.

The Ivory Coast international is currently a free agent after being released by the Swans in May.

Manager Michael Flynn posted this picture on Twitter with the caption: “Great to have Wilfried Bony training with us, excellent work ethic, professionalism and standards. Boys will take a lot from this.”

Bony is pictured, right, with Flynn, centre, and Exiles striker Tristan Abrahams.

County have so far declined to comment.

The 30-year-old had nine months on the sidelines last year after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in February.

He returned to action for the Swans in November, featuring seven times under Graham Potter before moving to Qatar on loan in January and playing at the African Cup of Nations this summer.

On his future, Bony said last week: "I'm a free agent now so I'm following a programme of training, and I'll have meetings with my agent to see if anything concrete comes in and then we'll sit and talk about my future.

"There's been plenty of talking but nothing concrete yet.

"I don't know what the future holds so every opportunity that arises, I will sit with my agent and discuss it."

Flynn is still looking for another striker but Bony, who was reportedly paid £128,000 per week during his ill-fated spell at Manchester City, would almost certainly be out of County's price-range unless an extraordinary deal could be agreed.

Flynn has so far made 11 summer signings with goalkeeper Tom King, defenders Kyle Howkins, Lazar Stojsavljevic, Marvel Ekpiteta, Daniel Leadbitter, Danny McNamara, Ryan Haynes and George Nurse, midfielder Taylor Maloney and forwards Corey Whitely and Tristan Abrahams all arriving at Rodney Parade.

Asked if it was likely that he would be adding a 12th name to that list, he said: “I need to get one or two out before I do anything and until that happens then, no.

“But, generally, I’m happy with the squad.”