A WOMAN who lost her father to multiple sclerosis (MS) is organising a charity walk in his memory to raise money to support research into the disease.

Emma Bennett, of Tredegar, has organised the first ‘Carl Bennett MS Walk’ at nearby Parc Bryn Bach.

Mr Bennett died in 2017, aged 53, and Ms Bennett wanted to organise a sponsored walk to help raise awareness surrounding MS, and to raise funds to support the MS Society’s research programme.

Emma said: “When my dad died, he took a piece of me with him.

“It took me a long time to accept his illness and his death.

“I still have days where I struggle, but I have hope that one day nobody will have to go through the suffering my dad and my family have.

“I hope that treatments developed can stop MS for good.

“I may have lost my dad, but he lives on through me and his other children.

“I will help in anyway I can to fight for awareness and fundraising, to develop effective treatments for everyone with MS.”

The Carl Bennett MS Walk will see participants walk, roll or stroll around the Parc Bryn Bach lake on Saturday September 28 for MS Society Cymru.

A full circuit of the lake is around 1.5 miles, but there is no set distance for the walk, and participants are being encouraged to go as little or as far as they wish.

The park is fully accessible, and families are welcome, though under-16’s must be supervised at all times by a responsible adult.

It is £5 to register, with concessions available, and under-fives go free.

Participants are encouraged to attract sponsorship for the event, all of which will fund vital MS research.

Lynne Hughes, Director of the MS Society Cymru said: “MS is a complex, neurodegenerative condition, for which there is currently no cure.

“It can affect the way we walk, move, think, feel and see.

“MS symptoms typically begin to appear in a person’s 20s or 30s, and can have a devastating impact on lives, which is why MS research is so vital.

“Since 1956, the MS Society has invested over £155 million of today’s money in vital MS research, and this has led to major advances in understanding MS and the development of treatment options for some people with MS.

“We’d like to thank Emma, and everyone connected with the Carl Bennett MS Walk for their support. We have ambitious plans for the future of MS research and every penny raised will help to fund further pioneering MS research and develop better treatments for everyone.”

To sign up for the walk, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘The Carl Bennett MS Walk.’

For event inquiries, contact Sian Dorward, MS Society fundraising manager for Wales, by emailing sian.dorward@mssociety.org.uk or telephone 029 2167 8920.