TWO cars were broken into in the early hours of last Wednesday at a car park used by Royal Gwent Hospital staff, patients and visitors.

Gwent Police were informed at around 3.25am on Wednesday August 7 that two cars - a black VW Tiguan and a black Mini Cooper - had been broken into in the Mendalgief Road car park.

A staff member at the Royal Gwent Hospital, and owner of one of the cars broken into - who did not wish to be named - said: “When I was working a 12-hour shift someone threw a concrete brick through my back window and went through everything in the car.

“Luckily there was nothing of value in there, but just a lot of damage to the inside.”

In both cases, entry to the cars was gained through a window, and items stolen included cash and a sat-nav device.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 43 of 7/8/19. Alternatively, direct message the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.