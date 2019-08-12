AN antiques and restoration shop is set to feature on a popular daytime television programme later this year, after a surprise request from the show's producers.

Wye Reclaim in Chepstow was visited by the BBC's Celebrity Antiques Road Trip team last week.

Owner David Davies said: “They got in touch with us out of the blue last Friday (August 2), and said that they were in the area. They asked if they could come into the shop, and of course we said yes.

“They turned up on Tuesday. We didn’t publicise it, so they just came and browsed, it was a natural day for us and the only people who knew were the ones who came in.”

The celebrity on the road trip was Countryfile’s Adam Henson who was accompanied by expert Roo Irvine.

(Wye Reclaim owner David Davies, Celebrity Antique Road Trip expert Roo Irvine and Countryfile's Adam Henson. Picture: Wye Reclaim Facebook)

Two items were bought from the shop, including a piece of equipment used in Lancaster bombers.

Wye Reclaim has only been open for two years and Mr Davies said it has gone from strength to strength. The business started after Mr Davies’ son talked about getting out of the car business and into antiques.

“We used to restore furniture, machinery and clocks on the side and then decided to go for it in 2017,” Mr Davies explained.

“I think we have a unique shop with unique items,” he added.

The episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip featuring Wye Reclaim is due to air before the end of the year, although the exact date has yet to be announced.