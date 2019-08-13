A WOMAN who was one of the first people to make Wagon Wheels at Cwmbran's former Weston biscuit factory, is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

Rose Doreen Shaw, who celebrated her milestone birthday early, and the Lysaghts Institute in Newport with her family and friends, was born in the then town on August 13 1919.

She lived on Commercial Road. Pill, next to Christopher’s, a sweet shop, and was the youngest of seven children.

She attended Bolt Street School and was head girl, helping other children with their studies.

(Rose Shaw celebrating her 100th birthday with family and friends at the Lysaght Institute in Newport. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

After leaving school, she went to work in Thorn's, the grocer’s on Commercial Street, showing great promise and eventually becoming manageress.

Leaving after a while for new challenges, she was employed by James’ the wholesaler on Albert Street and met the love of her life Harold.

They went on to marry at Newport's Holy Trinity Church and had five children together.

While her children were growing up, she worked at various places one of which was the former Weston factory.

She has a large family that is still growing - 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.

Mrs Shaw is still fairly active and enjoys day trips, especially when combined with lunches out, and holidays in caravans.

Her daughter, Annette James, said: “She always loved caravan holidays with her children, and at the end of August is going to stay in a caravan at Brean Sands.”

Mrs Shaw claims the secret to her long life is maintaining a moderate intake of alcohol, avoiding low fat foods and always eating 'best butter'.