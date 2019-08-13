A WALL built to protect the privacy of a Newport home after council workers “hacked” down trees surrounding the property is now facing possible demolition.

Mum-of-two Carly Munro had the wall built outside her house in Beaufort Road to protect the safety of her children playing outside – but was not aware the works required planning permission.

Previously the property was surrounded by trees, but when these became overgrown Newport council issued an enforcement notice to have them cut back.

Ryan Hollyoak, a friend of Mrs Munro, told Newport council’s planning committee that letters sent out over the issue were left unopened by Mrs Munro’s father after his wife died unexpectedly.

The meeting heard Mrs Munro, 37, was then arranging for the trees to be cut back when council workers cut them down themselves.

Mr Hollyoak said the trees were “literally hacked away at with no care or understanding.”

Ward councillor Deb Davies, speaking in support of the retrospective application for the wall, added: “The consequences of the work they undertook was absolutely appalling.

“They were just completely ripped in half and it did damage the retaining wall.”

Councillors were told Mrs Munro had the wall – measuring up to 3.1-metres high – built when she noticed the trees were dying and the existing wall was becoming loose after the work.

But council officers raised concern over pedestrian safety and the appearance of the wall after a complaint was lodged that it had been built without permission.

Officers sought a compromise, indicating a lower height or the inclusion of wooden fencing would be acceptable, but this was declined by the applicant.

Beechwood ward councillor, Graham Berry, said neighbours in the area were in support of the wall.

Cllr Berry said it represents “a vast improvement” in comparison to the trees which had caused highways safety concerns.

But Cllr Miqdad Al-Nuaimi said the wall looked “incongruous” and created a safety issue for pedestrians.

The committee voted to refuse retrospective permission for the wall – as recommended by planning officers – by five to four, with the chairman casting the deciding vote.

The decision means an enforcement notice will now be issued, requiring at least part of the wall to be knocked down.

Speaking afterwards, Mrs Munro said she is now considering appealing the decision.

Lowering the height of the wall could risk the safety of her 10-year-old twins who play outside, she said.

“It’s not bothering anybody, there’s just no problem whatsoever,” she said, adding neighbours saw the wall as a welcome addition to the area.