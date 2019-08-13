UPDATE 7.55am: CONGESTION has eased on the M4 eastbound between junctions 25 and 24.

Travel time through the southern section of the A467 Forge Road is currently five minutes.

Traffic is also busy but moving southbound on the B4591 High Cross Road, towards the M4 junction 27 (High Cross).

THERE is slow traffic on the M4 eastbound between junctions 25 (Caerleon) and 24 (Coldra), approaching the roadworks.

Traffic is also building on the A467 Forge Road, southbound towards the Tredegar Park roundabout.

Elsewhere on the roads in Gwent, traffic is moving freely.

More updates to follow.