THIEVES who stole a van containing around £15,000 worth of specialist tools from outside a house in Ebbw Vale have "ruined our lives", said the partner of the man it belongs to.

The van, belonging to Dalziel Turner, was taken from the town's Beaufort Road, at around 11.45pm on Monday August 5 by two men who were captured on CCTV approaching the vehicle and breaking into it.

Mr Turner's partner Clare Senior told the Argus that the silver Ford Transit van contained tools that are vital for his work - he is a dry liner, taper and jointer - and that he had acquired them over many years.

"We are devastated, this has ruined our lives," said Ms Senior.

"I don't know what we are going to do. The van is important, but it's not the end of the world, it is the tools. They are specialist tools.

"He's been left without the tools of his trade. They might as well have cut his hands off."

In this CCTV image, the men are seen moving to the far side of the van - shortly afterwards it was broken into and driven away

Ms Senior said they were asleep when the theft happened, with CCTV from a neighbouring property recording the thieves approaching the van.

"They go out of sight of the camera and do something to it, then they sit inside the van outside the house for four minutes before driving off," she said.

Mr Turner discovered the vehicle had gone only when he went out to go to work, at around 6.40am the following morning, Tuesday August 6

The van - registration number B13 DLT - has double side-opening doors and has sticker on the rear with the word FATE, a building trades advice body, on it.

Anyone with any information of the van's whereabouts, or who is offered tools to buy, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 55 of 06.08.19.

