ONE of Newport's best known hotels is up for sale, with a price tag of almost £800,000

The Waterloo Hotel & Bistro - a listed building - dates as far back as 1870, and in that time has become a popular venue in South Wales.

Accessed via an arched Porchway on Alexandra Road, the Waterloo has managed to retain much of the feel of a traditional 20th century pub.

Owner Bob Evans has run the business since 2007 - the hotel was subject to a major refurbishment - but is now looking to retire.

He said: “After 14 wonderful years running this spectacular business, now has come the time for us to step back and let a new owner take the reins.

"We have enjoyed being here immensely and it will be sad to say goodbye, however I am excited to see what the future has in store for the Waterloo Hotel & Bistro.”

Corrina Jones, senior business agent at Christie & Co, added: “This is a great opportunity for either a first-time buyer or experienced operator to acquire this beautiful period public house in Newport.

"We have had several enquiries already, and with the current activity in the market I do not think that this opportunity will be available for long. This is definitely a property that needs to be visited to be fully appreciated.”

Christie & Co are offering the freehold interest in Waterloo Hotel & Bistro at an asking price of £795,000.