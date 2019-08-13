NEWPORT’S first and only roller derby team will be hosting a free entry tournament on the bank holiday weekend - and they are encouraging people to come along for a taste of exciting sporting action.

Riot City Ravens, founded in 2014, will be putting on the tournament at Cwmbran Stadium on Sunday and Monday August 25-26.

(Riot City Ravens in action against Dorset. Picture: Paul Jones Photography Cardiff)

Six teams will be competing for the chance to become the inaugural ‘Chartist Cup’ winners.

Riot City Ravens decided on the name of the cup from the city’s Chartist roots and proud history of passion for democracy, equality and accountability. The team have the same values and their members, more than 50 people, use these values to empower and support each other.

The team are hoping that this tournament can raise the profile of the sport in South Wales, informing the community about its positive impacts.

They also want it to become an annual event for the community to come together and enjoy.

The National Lottery Awards for All scheme awarded Riot City Ravens a grant to be able to stage the tournament.

(Roller derby is a fun game and the tournament on August bank holiday is hoping to show that to the community. Picture: Paul Jones Photography Cardiff)

Melanie Smith, Riot City Ravens member and tournament organiser, said: “I am so pleased to be able to lead this event. Riot City Ravens has provided me with so many opportunities and has become the community I had always wished to part of. I’m looking forward to introducing people to roller derby and showing how empowering as a sport it is, on and off skates.”

Captain Laura Morgan added: “I’m really excited about this tournament. We’re really lucky to be given this opportunity to invite teams from across the UK to play us in the battle for the cup. We’re hoping that people from Cwmbran, Newport and the wider area will be able to come and watch the tournament for free and get invested in a sport that empowers everyone who is involved. Signs, chanting and cheering are mandatory.”

The six teams involved are the Ravens themselves, Cardiff’s Tiger Bay Brawlers, Bridgend Roller Derby, South Wales and North Wales Roller Derby, Milton Keynes’ Rebel Uprising and Nottingham’s Hellfire Harlots.

There will be nine games in total and plenty off off-rink fun with stalls and activities from local organisations and community groups, making it a fun, family-friendly event.