INFORMATION is being sought to try to find 15-year-old Marzin Moshen, who has been missing from his home in Stow Park Avenue, Newport, since around 11.45am on Monday August 5.

He was reportedly last seen in the Pill area on Sunday August 11, but is yet to return home and Gwent Police are concerned for his welfare.

He has known links to the Newport city centre and Pill area.

Marzin is Asian, approximately 5ft 6in tall, of slight build, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information relating to Marzin's whereabouts is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 1900287311. Alternatively, direct message the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.