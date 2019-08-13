TWO people were arrested in Ynysddu this morning by police following up a report of a man with a weapon in a Newport street.
At around 9.30am this morning, officers went to Portskewett Street, off Corporation Road, Newport, but those involved had dispersed.
They were later located on New Road, Ynysddu.
Photographs showing the two arrests being made in New Road, Ynysddu. Pictures Julian Davies
A 40-year-old woman from the Hengoed area and a 51-year-old man from the Caerleon area have both been arrested on suspicion of affray. They are currently in police custody.
