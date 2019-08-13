Here's the latest Argus column by Monmouthshire County Council leader Cllr Peter Fox:

SUMMER is well and truly in full swing and I hope families across Monmouthshire are enjoying a well-deserved break and are getting the chance to spend quality time together.

Spending time with family is something many of us take for granted however there are some children and young people who need extra support and a loving and safe environment in times of need.

Here in Monmouthshire we have excellent foster carers to provide these young people with a safe and caring home to live in.

MORE NEWS:

The Monmouthshire Foster Care Team are calling on people who wish to make a difference to get in touch to help to change a young person’s life.

The team are looking for Monmouthshire families to help provide long and short-term placements as well as offering supported lodgings for care leavers and weekend support.

Our foster carers dedicate their lives to looking after children and young people who may not have had the best start to life and the number of children in care is growing, so there is always a need to increase the support network for our vulnerable children and young people.

The Foster Care Team welcome applications from people with all different backgrounds, nationalities, genders, ages, marital statuses and religions.

Not only can you help by providing a place for a young person to call home but being a foster carer in Monmouthshire means you will have 24-hour support from highly experienced and friendly social workers, competitive remuneration and allowances and a wide range of training and development opportunities.

If you have ever thought about fostering or have questions there are a range of events coming up.

Our Foster Care Team will be Waitrose in Caldicot on Thursday, September 12, between 10am and midday, and you can also drop in to speak to some of the members throughout the day at the Usk Show on the Saturday, September 14.

This is a fantastic opportunity to come and ask any questions you may have to find out if you could be the perfect person to change a young person’s life.

There are always plenty of opportunities to find out more about fostering in Monmouthshire by giving the team a ring on 01873 735950 or by visiting

If you’ve always thought about fostering, but have never done it this could be your chance to make a difference to a child’s life today.