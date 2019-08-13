HORSE riders and mountain bikers came out in force to show their opposition against plans to build more than 600 homes on a greenfield site in Caerphilly.

Around 2,600 objections have been lodged over proposals for up to 618 homes and a sports pavilion in a special landscape area in Gwern Y Domen.

Campaigners say the plans will spoil the surrounding countryside and have raised concern over traffic problems they fear could put horses and riders in danger.

Walkers, cyclists and horse riders currently use the area, but objectors say they will be pushed onto “already dangerous lanes and roads” by the development.

More than 100 campaigners, including horse riders and mountain bikers, took part in a protest against the plans on the weekend.

Jayne Garland, a community councillor and objector, said campaigners fear other greenfield sites will be built on if planners allow the development to go ahead.

But developers Persimmon Homes and and PMG Ltd say the development would bring “significant positive economic benefits.”

A spokesman added that a bridleway running along the boundary of the site would not be changed but would be enhanced with planting.

Caerphilly council’s planning committee is due to consider the outline planning application at a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday, August 14).