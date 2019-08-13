FOUR beautiful gardens in Gwent are being opened to the public over the next two months as part of the National Garden Scheme.

On Sunday August 18, Croesllanfro Farm in Rogerstone will be open to the public, with the potential to inspire budding gardeners.

It is home to the author of the book ‘Designing Gardens on Slopes’ and showcases two acres of mass planted perennial borders and colourful flowers everywhere you turn.

There is also a courtyard that spans six levels around a large barn, open for exploration, and children can explore the folly, the grotto, and have a go at a treasure hunt.

Entry is £5 for adults and children go free. Croesllanfro Farm will be open from 1.30pm-5pm and there will be homemade goodies including teas and cakes.

READ MORE:

Highfield Farm in Penperlleni will be open on Sunday, September 1. This three-acre garden is a project in the works, with redesign having started in 2016 and the fruits of the labour to date are starting to be shown. There are classic elements of a kitchen garden, with a small orchard, gravel garden and shrub walk and a prairie garden. Refreshments will also be available.

Admission will be £4.50 for adults from 2pm-4pm.

On Sunday September 15 people can visit Old Llangattock Farm in Monmouth. The organic garden was started in 2015 and has a wide variety of unusual plants, a large vegetable garden, greenhouses and orchards, with the whole area totalling 1.75 acres. The garden has been created using a no-dig method.

There will be wonderful views of the Skirrid, Blorange and Black Mountains, and refreshments will be available.

Entry to the gardens will be £5 and it is open from noon-6pm.

Castell Cwrt in Abergavenny will open its gates to visitors on Sunday October 13. The 10-acre holding has an added bonus of overlooking a picturesque landscape to add to the large spaces of greenery.

Lawns are home to trees, shrubs and perennial borders and there are fruit and vegetable gardens.

There are woodland and hay meadow walks, and chickens, geese, bees, livestock and family pets are on site. Children are welcome.

There is also a farm shop that sells its own produce and refreshments will be available.

Castell Cwrt will be open from 2pm-5pm, with a charge of £3.50.

The National Garden Scheme is the foremost of donors to nursing charities such as Macmillan Cancer Care, Marie Curie and Hospice UK. They have raised more than £40,000 in Gwent alone this year and with your support, hope to smash their previous records.