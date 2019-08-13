IT has been a home to bishops and Belgian First World War refugees, it was saved and rebuilt by one of the early 20th Century's most eminent architectural experts and garden designers, and now it could be yours - but you'll need some very deep pockets.

Mathern Palace, a Grade One-listed gem of a medieval house near Chepstow, and one of Gwent's most striking buildings, is up for sale.

The current price is available on application - though it was last on the market earlier this year for £2.3 million.

Brimful of history, Mathern Palace dates back to the 15th Century, when it was originally owned by the Bishops of Llandaff, before falling into a state of disrepair after after the last of them died in the early 18th Century.

It survived - just - years of neglect and its letting as a farmstead until in 1894, the near-ruin was bought by H Avray Tipping, a renowned architectural historian and garden designer.

Later to be a long-time contributor and architectural editor of Country Life, Tipping - who designed gardens at Mounton House in Chepstow, Wyndcliffe Court near Chepstow, and High Glanau near Trellech - rebuilt the Palace and designed and laid out its gardens.

Medieval fishponds in the grounds and parts of the ruined palace were incorporated into the original design of the gardens.

He is quoted as saying: “What remained of the old Palace after the lead had been stripped from the greater parts of its roofs and its interior woodwork and fittings had been destroyed or removed, was turned into a farmhouse.

“The gatehouse, banquet hall and other now useless buildings provided material for a barn and cow shed.

“The chapel was converted into a dairy and the kitchen into a stable.”

After Tipping sold the place in 1914, it housed Belgian refugees from the First World War, before being bought by an army officer. In the late 1950s it was sold to the owners of Llanwern Steelworks and used as a guest house, later passing into the hands of British Steel, and then Tata Steel subsidiary Corus.

The Palace is currently used as both a family home and a successful wedding venue.

However, now there is a unique opportunity to carry on in a dual role; to be a charming family residence or for more commercial ventures.

Several years ago, prior to its most recent sale, extensive renovations were carried out, includinge an overhaul of the main rooms, electrical systems and heating systems, renovation to the fabric of the property, a brand new roof, and the installation of a modern fire control and alarm system.

Bedroom accommodation at Mathern Palace, is essentially split into three wings.

To the one end there are four bedroom suites that run off the main passageway running the length of the house.

Two of the bedroom suites have sitting rooms and all the rooms are of a generous size.

The remaining bedroom accommodation is over the south west wing of the house and consists of two further bedroom suites.

At the end of the corridor, stairs lead down to a gazebo/summer house (Tipping’s original work room) which has triple aspect windows with panoramic views across the gardens and surrounding countryside.

The price is available on application, and Mathern Palace is for sale with Moon & Co of Chepstow.

For more information, contact 01291 629292.