SEVEN-year-old Brooke Wells ruled the nation's airwaves for a couple of minutes this morning when she performed an Oasis classic on her ukelele.

The Pontypool youngster played - and sang - Wonderwall on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

(Seven-year-old Brooke Wells with her ukulele)

"I was a little bit nervous but that made me play better. It was amazing to be on the radio," she said.

The show's Show and Tell section gives the audience the chance to show off their talents. Dad Aaron Wells explained how - following Brooke's performance - he received an email from the producers about Brooke.

"One of the producers from BBC Radio 2 emailed to say it was his favourite performance on the section," said Mr Wells.

Zoe Ball was away at the time, but her stand-in Amol Rajan also enjoyed the performance. At the end of the song, he said: “That was amazing. It was better than the original.”

Brooke told the Argus yesterday that she wanted to learn to play the ukulele after seeing her grandad, Darren Lewis, play.

(Brooke with her grandad Darren Lewis, 63, and their ukuleles. Mr Lewis is Brooke's inspiration to perform)

She began learning just eight months ago, with the help of her grandad, and has now performed in front of a listening audience of thousands.

Brooke is also part of a ukulele learning club, where she also receives lessons. ‘Wonderwall’ is one of the songs that they have learned for an open mic showcase at the Dragonffli in Pontypool on August 20.

She said the radio performance has helped make her more excited for the open mic and has given her more confidence too.

(Brooke in her Oasis t-shirt with the South Wales Argus sign advertising her appearance on the radio)

Mr Wells added that he is very proud of his daughter. He said: "It was pretty amazing. I've been so happy all day and I'm so proud of her.

"My phone hasn't stopped blowing up with all the well wishers since."