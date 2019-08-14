A NEW £6 million primary school in Newport is set to open in September.

The new, two-form entry Glan Llyn primary school - built as part of the ongoing multi-phase development on part of the former Llanwern steelworks site - can accommodate 420 primary pupils, and has nursery facilities for younger children.

It will also provide a further two classes to accommodate up to 20 pupils with additional learning needs.

Outdoor learning areas, play areas, a spacious hall and 3G sports pitch - available for use by the community - are also included.

The building includes solar panels, underfloor heating, and a sustainable drainage system to help boost biodiversity.

Forming part of developer St Modwen’s regeneration programme for the former steelworks site, the school had been due to open last September, but the start of the building work as delayed, causing the opening to be pushed back.

A new business and residential community is planned at the site, with 600 new homes, 18 acres of parkland, lakes and sports pitches already completed.

“Glan Llyn is a major part of the City of Newport’s regeneration and growth," said council leader Debbie Wilcox, .

“It is very important that the area has excellent facilities for all residents and this new school sits at the heart of this new community.”

A total of 4,000 new homes are planned at the site over the coming years, along with the creation of 6,000 jobs.

Gareth Owen, construction manager at St Modwen, added: “The new school will be a fantastic asset to the local community and we’re thrilled to be handing it across to the local authority.

“As we continue to deliver new homes at Glan Llyn, it’s vital that we are also delivering essential infrastructure for the families choosing to live here, and we know that it’ll be greatly enjoyed by local schoolchildren from September this year.”