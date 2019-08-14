THE search is on for an “inspirational and dynamic” leader to take over a Newport secondary school in special measures.

Newport High School has been without a head teacher since Karyn Keane resigned in May to “pursue other career opportunities” after nine years at the helm.

Concerns over school standards, leadership and management were raised by Estyn prior to Mrs Keane’s departure, with the education watchdog calling for urgent improvements in 2017.

The school has also been ranked within the lowest category of the Welsh Government’s national categorisation, meaning it requires the highest level of support, for two years running.

But a new head teacher is being sought by Newport City Council to take on the position, which will pay between £85,605 and £99,158 a year.

An advertisement for the post reads: “Governors are seeking to appoint an outstanding, inspirational and dynamic leader to help us to build on our successes, tackle our challenges and ensure that all our learners continue to flourish.

“Governors will support the successful candidate in all aspects of school life, thereby creating a practice of effective learning and development throughout the school and its community”

Applicants will be interviewed in September, with the successful candidate expected to step into the role from January 2020.

Estyn inspectors last visited Newport High School in June, with Newport City Council saying positive progress had been made in the final months of Mrs Kean’s tenure.

Speaking earlier in the year, a council spokeswoman said: “Based on feedback from Estyn and regular monitoring meetings with the school and the Education Achievement Service, the local authority is satisfied with the progress Newport High School has made since being placed in special measures.”