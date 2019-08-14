THERE has been a crash on the A4046 near Cwm.
The AA is reporting heavy traffic on the northbound carriageway between Aberbeeg and Cwm, as the road has been blocked.
Drivers are advised to avoid the road if possible, and to take care in the hazardous conditions.
Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.