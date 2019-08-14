A WOMAN from Penygarn has realised her lifelong dream of opening and running her own hair salon, with support from Torfaen council’s Communities for Work Plus programme.

Based in Pontypool town, Nicole Morris has worked for the past six months refurbishing and re-designing the premises, putting Sweet Pixie Hair Salon firmly on the map.

Apart from traditional hair and beauty services, the salon also offers a range of other services which include braiding, extensions, barbering, aesthetics and wedding packages.

As part of the Torfaen council’s Communities for Work Plus programme, Miss Morris received support with business planning, marketing, promotion funding, business banking and insurance advice. The business also received funds for basic equipment.

She said: “I can’t thank Communities for Work Plus enough for all their support.

"It has been a long journey for me but it’s something I have always wanted and dreamt of doing to do and now it’s a reality.

"I’m hoping my business will develop over time and I will be able to continue provide a services for local people.”

Communities for Work plus continue to support self-employed start-up businesses, which is proving to be of huge interest in Torfaen.

CFW+ employer engagement officer Richard Murphy said: “It’s been a long road to get to this point for Nicole but everything has been put in place for this venture to work.

"It’s now up to Nicole to use her passion for the sector and to look to provide another great service for the residents of the county borough.

"Self-employment is increasingly on the agenda for our residents and to see shops re-opening on our high streets is contributing hugely to reinvigorating our communities and stimulating the local economy."

If you have a business idea and would like some advice and support to help set it up, please contact Richard Murphy on 01633 647455 or email richard.murphy@torfaen.gov.uk