A NEWPORT band are already working on their next song following a successful debut of their latest single.

Up-and-coming rockstars, Finding Aurora, took centre-stage at Newport’s Le Pub on Saturday night to launch their brand new single: Overdrive.

Frontman Samuel Wagenaar, bassist Luc Simmonds, and drummer Nick Williams headlined the packed venue, with support from Death Cult Electric.

Mr Wagenaar said: “The gig sold-out on the night, which was pretty spectacular.

“It’s the third time we’ve headlined in Newport, but it still felt pretty surreal, knowing how much we’ve achieved in a year.

“Royal Blood were performing at Newport Centre so we worried that no one would go, but it was amazing.”

Although Finding Aurora formed in late 2017, they only began performing live in 2018 and this 2019 single was met with positive reception from fans.

(Finding Aurora at Le Pub. Picture: Kamila J Photography)

“There were mosh pits and crowd surfing with everyone moving, it was crazy,” added Mr Wagenaar.

“We had some regulars, but some people had travelled from England, and we went on stage all hell broke loose.

“The best compliment we had was someone comparing it to being at TJs [nightclub] in the 90s – that was brilliant.

“We were all buzzing afterwards and we’re not about to stop. We love what we do, and we love to make fun.

“It feels like we’ve blown-up and it’s exciting for us and our fans – we want to show what we’re made of.”

READ MORE:

The band certainly show no signs of slowing down – on Sunday morning they headed to Newport’s Studio 28 to start work on their next single, due for release in December.

They worked on the new recording with studio owner Jeff Rose, with the mastering to be done with help from producer Tom Auton (who helped the band with Overdrive).

Once the new single is released, they are planning a UK tour for November and December, with a London gig booked and Bristol and Bath dates in the pipelines.

Finding Aurora will also be rocking out at Clwb Ifor Bach, in Cardiff, on Friday December 20, and have a Swansea gig taking place next month.

Finding Aurora also hopes to release a music video for Overdrive in the near future.

“We’ve had a few crazy ideas,” said Mr Waagenaar. “It got a little unrealistic. We have gig footage – filmed by Kamila Jarczak – so we might do a montage of that.”

(Drummer Nick Williams rocking out at Le Pub. Picture: Kamila J Photography)

Overdrive, by Finding Aurora, is now available on various music streaming services, including Spotify, iTunes and Deezer.

You can follow Finding Aurora on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @findingaurorauk