RAIL commuters have called for a review of how the cap on fare increases is calculated after facing rises of almost three per cent.

From January, commuters will face a 2.8 per cent rise in season ticket costs.

The increase is capped to the same level as July's rate of Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation, which was announced by the Office for National Statistics as 2.8 per cent.

But rail campaign groups warned that commuters will "refuse to pay" if season ticket prices continue to be hiked.

They have also called for the lower Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation to be used to set fare increases, which are implemented from January 2, 2020.

The CPI rate increased to 2.1 per cent last month, the ONS said.

READ MORE:

David Sidebottom, director at watchdog Transport Focus, said: "After a year of more stable but still patchy rail performance, many rail passengers will be mystified that rail fares should be going up at all, let alone by 2.8 per cent next January.

"The National Rail Passenger Survey shows that less than one third (30 per cent) of rail commuters are satisfied with the value for money of their ticket.

(PA graphics)

"Transport Focus believes it's time for a fairer, clearer fares formula based on calculations that use the Consumer Prices Index, rather than the discredited Retail Price Index.

"After recent disruption and a lot of misery over last winter, rail operators still have a great deal to improve. To help focus their efforts it is vital that passengers make delay pay by claiming every time for any compensation they are due."

Darren Shirley, chief executive of the Campaign for Better Transport, also called for the increase in fares to be linked to the CPI rate.

He said: "Passengers already pay thousands of pounds to endure overcrowding, delays and cancellations.

"It's time to stop the rhetoric on fare increases. The Government should commit to January's fares rise being linked to CPI and a comprehensive package of rail fare reforms should follow after the Rail Review is complete."

(PA graphics)

The UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments regulate rises in around half of fares, including season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys and tickets for travel around major cities at any time.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he is "not delighted" about increasing rail fares.

Mr Shapps said: "I'm not delighted by it to be perfectly honest, as a train commuter.

"The truth is we do now have a situation where average wages are going up faster than inflation, so if you don't keep this tracking with inflation you are actually effectively putting less money into transport and less money into trains and you won't get them running on time doing that either."