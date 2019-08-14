A BLACKWOOD robber is wanted by police after breaching his licence.

James Daniel Rowlands - known as Daniel - was released from prison on Friday, February 1, 2019.

The 33-year-old had been serving a 10-year prison sentence for robbery and possession of an offensive weapon, which he received on February 27, 2015.

Gwent Police first put an appeal out for information about his location on August 8, 2019 - after he had breached his licence conditions - and have today renewed their appeal.

If you have any information call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 291 of 2/8/19.

You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.