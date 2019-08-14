NEWPORT’S Market Arcade could be closed off to tackle overnight anti-social behaviour under plans being considered by the city council.

The public right of way running through the Grade II-listed arcade has opened it up to late night drug-dealing, property damage, graffiti and noise nuisance.

Following concerns raised by Gwent Police and traders, a proposed public spaces protection order (PSPO) would see the arcade gated off between 8pm and 7am, seven days a week.

Anyone found in breach of the PSPO, which will last three years, would be fined between £100 and £1,000 depending on the severity of the criminal offence.

A council report says: “This is considered an appropriate measure to prevent and deter anti-social behaviour from occurring at night in the arcade.”

Newport City Council say the move will also support the planned £1.1 million refurbishment of the arcade, which has fallen into disrepair in recent years.

The restoration will be funded through the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) after the council’s grant application was accepted last year.

Opened as Fennell’s Arcade in 1869, it was well-used until shopping habits changed and Newport’s retail centre shifted, particularly with the arrival of the Kingsway Centre in 1968.

The report says: “It is hoped that HLF Townscape Heritage Funding will enable the arcade to be restored and brought back into use as a 21st century asset to the city.”

Newport Norse, which manages the council’s property portfolio, will be tasked with maintaining and operating the gates, which could be installed from September onwards.

The arcade’s tenants, who will receive keyed or push pad entry to their properties when the gates close, will pay a service charge towards the firm.

But there is scope for traders to eventually take over responsibility for the gates if “credible proposals” are approved by the council and other partners of the scheme.

Cllr Ray Truman, cabinet member for licensing and regulation, will consider the report on Thursday, August 22.

If approved, the final decision on adopting to the PSPO would be made by full council at a future meeting.